Editorial: Benson post office renaming is fitting honor for Omaha WWII hero

A hometown Omaha hero from World War II is finally getting some of the honors he deserved.

Charles Jackson French saved the lives of his shipmates after their destroyer was sunk near Guadalcanal in September 1942. A Navy mess steward, French swam for several hours through shark-infested waters while towing a lifeboat filled with wounded comrades.

His story was widely told at the time and French, then 22, was called "the hero of the Solomon Islands."

An African American, French had been recommended by his commander for a Navy Cross, the Navy's second-highest award for valor. But at a time of prejudice and discrimination in the U.S. military and elsewhere, French received only a letter of commendation.

A number of efforts have been launched in recent years to ensure that French's heroism is finally properly recognized.

Last week, the Senate passed a bill that will rename the Benson postal facility at 6223 Maple St. the "Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Jackson French Post Office." The bill, sponsored by Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., earlier was passed by the House of Representatives.

A year ago, Bacon also had written a letter to the acting secretary of the Navy, asking for a review of French's file to determine whether he had received the proper awards. That, in turn, led to an award ceremony last month where French's relatives were presented in San Diego with a posthumous Navy and Marine Corps Medal, the service's highest award for non-combat heroism.

In addition, the pool used for training swimmers at Naval Base San Diego was renamed in French's honor.

Omahans may remember World-Herald reporter Steve Liewer's story about French last June and the tribute paid to him by USA Swimming during the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha.

French was born in Arkansas but moved to Omaha as a youth to live with his married older sister. He enlisted in the then-segregated Navy in 1937. After saving his shipmates, who were all White, he remained in the Navy until the end of the war, then took a civilian job with the Navy in San Diego. He died in 1956.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., who led efforts for the post office naming bill on the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol, called its passage "wonderful news."

"This post office renaming is important to his family, the community of Omaha and the state of Nebraska," Fischer said. "I'm proud we could come together to recognize his legacy of service and sacrifice."

French's selfless valor has inspired people for 80 years, but as time has passed too many have forgotten his extraordinary efforts. It's fitting that Omahans are learning about him again, and that the Benson post office will stand as a permanent reminder for the future.