 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Benson's Green Team sets a great community example
0 comments
EDITORIAL

Editorial: Benson's Green Team sets a great community example

Only $5 for 5 months
Green Team (copy)

Justin Schacht, McKenna Nordbrock, Todd McCollister, Ginger E. and Mell Horgan are some of the members of the Benson First Friday Green Team.

 Kevin Cole

Few things spoil the atmosphere of a community more than litter cluttering sidewalks and streets. Omaha’s Benson neighborhood provides a great example of community spirit with the work of the Benson First Friday Green Team. The volunteers join together to clear away the cigarette butts, bottles, paper and other trash from one of the city’s most energetic neighborhoods.

Such cleanups occur in some other parts of the Omaha area through the work of nonprofits, government or student groups. All of those deserve a hearty thank you for these much-needed community touch-ups.

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert