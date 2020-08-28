Editorial: Benson's Green Team sets a great community example

Few things spoil the atmosphere of a community more than litter cluttering sidewalks and streets. Omaha’s Benson neighborhood provides a great example of community spirit with the work of the Benson First Friday Green Team. The volunteers join together to clear away the cigarette butts, bottles, paper and other trash from one of the city’s most energetic neighborhoods.
Such cleanups occur in some other parts of the Omaha area through the work of nonprofits, government or student groups. All of those deserve a hearty thank you for these much-needed community touch-ups.
