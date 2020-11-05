Editorial: 'Biden-Bacon voter' phenomenon shows independent-mindedness

Voters in the 2nd District, regardless of party, are no doubt relieved that the avalanche of nasty attack ads against Bacon and Eastman has finally ended. It’s shameful that political interests, particularly “dark money” groups shielded from public scrutiny, stooped so low in depicting Bacon and Eastman in such a terrible light. This contest was a hard-fought one waged by two decent-minded candidates who ably presented their respective policy agendas.

This year’s elections contained other notable features. Among them:

» State and local election officials, staff members and volunteers did great work in handling this year’s challenging, COVID-19-era election work with few apparent glitches. The Douglas County Election Commission demonstrated professionalism in accommodating voters in the wake of various complications. When a power outage last week meant voters weren’t able to cast early ballots, for example, the county elections office later provided an efficient way for those voters to receive their ballots — picking them up at a dock — without having to stand in line again at the main entrance.