Editorial: 'Biden-Bacon voter' phenomenon shows independent-mindedness

Straight-ticket voting stood out on Election Day this week as a key factor determining congressional contests in many parts of the country. But not in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Here, a significant portion of voters displayed a striking independent-mindedness. “Biden-Bacon” voting gave the district’s electoral vote to the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, but reelected, narrowly, the Republican incumbent, Rep. Don Bacon.
This result, rare in the current era of stark partisan polarization, reflects well on the Omaha area. Many 2nd District voters judged candidates individually rather than automatically giving their support based on the letters D or R. It’s encouraging to see voters size up political contenders based on their actual abilities and temperament.
In the 2nd District, President Donald Trump received around 145,000 votes in Douglas County and western Sarpy County, while Bacon received considerably more — around 162,000. Bacon’s support was close to Biden’s districtwide total of around 166,000. Kara Eastman, the Democratic nominee in the House contest, received around 147,000 votes.
These numbers suggest that Trump’s approach to the presidency alienated a significant number of Omaha area voters who otherwise are inclined to support a Republican candidate. In the House contest, one positive factor apparently for Bacon was his emphasis on working across the political aisle, a theme appropriate for a political “purple” district.
Voters in the 2nd District, regardless of party, are no doubt relieved that the avalanche of nasty attack ads against Bacon and Eastman has finally ended. It’s shameful that political interests, particularly “dark money” groups shielded from public scrutiny, stooped so low in depicting Bacon and Eastman in such a terrible light. This contest was a hard-fought one waged by two decent-minded candidates who ably presented their respective policy agendas.
This year’s elections contained other notable features. Among them:
» State and local election officials, staff members and volunteers did great work in handling this year’s challenging, COVID-19-era election work with few apparent glitches. The Douglas County Election Commission demonstrated professionalism in accommodating voters in the wake of various complications. When a power outage last week meant voters weren’t able to cast early ballots, for example, the county elections office later provided an efficient way for those voters to receive their ballots — picking them up at a dock — without having to stand in line again at the main entrance.
» Nebraska voters gave overwhelming support to casino legalization. With that basic decision made, the state government must follow up with responsible negotiation and regulation. The state also must provide adequate funding for gambling addiction treatment. Casino revenues will contribute to that funding.
» The state’s voters also said a loud “yes” to capping the annual interest rate that payday lenders can charge. The overall, appropriate message: Nebraskans expect businesses to act honorably.
» It’s important that the Omaha Public Schools board have worthy individuals to make big-picture decisions for such a large and diverse school district. It’s encouraging that this year’s winning candidates, with differing professional backgrounds, demonstrate strong capabilities.
» In the presidential contest, it’s in the public interest for the ballot counting to proceed in the remaining states so that a full, legitimate count is achieved. Under our system of government, each vote deserves equal respect. So let the process continue and let the electoral chips fall where they may in deciding the outcome.
