Editorial: Biden, Sasse, Bacon, Bolz are among our 2020 endorsements

» Rich Pahls, District 31. Pahls has represented the district previously at the Legislature, chairing the Legislature’s Banking Committee. He currently is a member of the Omaha City Council, where he has shown great energy and independent-mindedness, qualities of value for service as a state senator.

» State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, District 39. Linehan is an exceptionally hardworking state senator with a firm understanding of state government revenue issues.

» Rita Sanders, District 45. Sanders showed impressive leadership and dedication as mayor of Bellevue, indicating her capabilities for effective service in the Legislature.

» Jen Day, District 49. Day, a small business owner, stands out in many ways. She expresses balanced views and emphasizes the need for consensus-building in a Legislature too often marked by political ill will. She has done extensive work to prepare herself for service at the Capitol. She is a serious-minded Nebraskan who would be an enthusiastic, informed advocate for the area’s school districts.

» FOR Initiative 428, the payday lending proposal. The measure, capping the annual interest rate on cash advances to 36%, is fully justified.