Editorial: Biden's heavy-handed vaccine mandate provides cover for businesses

But the United States successfully politicized a public health crisis, and forces sometimes disguised as media that benefit from deepening our division continue to spread doubt and confusion. Now childhood cases are rising. The American Academy of Pediatrics last week said childhood COVID cases are up 240% since early July, now accounting for nearly a third of the nation’s cases.

While children are much less likely than adults to be hospitalized or to die from COVID, doctors fear long-term effects for some kids. In any case, we mustn’t be cavalier about our children’s health or dismissive of their ability to spread the virus to adults, including frail grandparents and great-grandparents.

Responsible Americans of all political persuasions recognize that vaccination is the best path we have out of the pandemic. Donald Trump and his family have been vaccinated, as has Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has been a consistent advocate for vaccines. All valid evidence shows that the vaccines are safe. Natural immunity, according to a Nebraska Medicine newsletter last week, “fades faster than vaccine immunity” and “Natural immunity alone is less than half as effective as natural immunity plus vaccination.”

And yet enough Americans are refusing the vaccine that the virus still can spread and mutate.