Editorial: Blackstone provides lessons on economic development, community cooperation

The flourishing of the Blackstone District provides an example of how smart strategic decisions can complement each other for economic progress in Omaha. And now, the district also shows how local residents can come together to craft a cooperative plan to address community concerns.

The striking revitalization of the Blackstone District in recent years arose in part because the nearby University of Nebraska Medical Center has pursued a series of long-term initiatives that have expanded the center’s capabilities and staff. This ongoing development has fueled demand for quality commercial and residential amenities in the area. Central, too, was the rise of Midtown Crossing under Mutual of Omaha’s strategic planning, providing a significant boost to residential numbers and a surge of commercial energy along Farnam Street.

These economic successes, stemming from sound strategic vision by multiple players, have built on each other in a positive development dynamic for the midtown area.

The Blackstone District now stands as one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Many businesses enjoy strong demand. The pedestrian volume is often heavy; the nighttime energy, often impressive.