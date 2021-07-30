Editorial: Blackstone provides lessons on economic development, community cooperation

The flourishing of the Blackstone District provides an example of how smart strategic decisions can complement each other for economic progress in Omaha. And now, the district also shows how local residents can come together to craft a cooperative plan to address community concerns.
The striking revitalization of the Blackstone District in recent years arose in part because the nearby University of Nebraska Medical Center has pursued a series of long-term initiatives that have expanded the center’s capabilities and staff. This ongoing development has fueled demand for quality commercial and residential amenities in the area. Central, too, was the rise of Midtown Crossing under Mutual of Omaha’s strategic planning, providing a significant boost to residential numbers and a surge of commercial energy along Farnam Street.
These economic successes, stemming from sound strategic vision by multiple players, have built on each other in a positive development dynamic for the midtown area.
The Blackstone District now stands as one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Many businesses enjoy strong demand. The pedestrian volume is often heavy; the nighttime energy, often impressive.
More than 30 locally owned businesses have opened in that midtown strip over the past decade, notes Jay Lund, whose GreenSlate Development has been a leading player in the district’s economic evolution. In all, investment has exceeded $250 million, and annual revenues total $20 million.
But change and growth often bring complication. So it is with Blackstone’s need for improved pedestrian safety. Nighttime crowds often spill enthusiastically onto sidewalks. It’s common for nighttime pedestrians to scamper across Farnam, ignoring the need to use crosswalks. Some motorists blast through the district at excessive speed. And street lighting along much of the strip is meager.
Last month a hit-and-run driver struck a Blackstone apartment dweller as she crossed Farnam between 39th and 40th Streets, seriously injuring her. In addition, a car clipped a man in the evening as he moved from behind his Uber ride.
“These are just examples of the exposure this area has with narrow sidewalks and fast traffic,” said Matt Oberst, manager of the business improvement district. “We’re trying to address that public safety exposure.”
In the wake of this problem, three local organizations, representing Blackstone’s commercial and residential interests, have come together to develop a streetscape makeover aiming to provide greater safety for pedestrians and new opportunities for business. Under the plan, sidewalks will be widened to better accommodate the large nighttime crowds.
Driving lanes will be narrowed, and strands of lights will be strung across Farnam Street from 39th to 40th, signaling that drivers are entering a busy part of town and should slow down. Reducing traffic speeds, in fact, is a key need across many parts of Omaha. Experience in other cities demonstrates the great community benefit from slower traffic. Such conditions promote greater pedestrian activity and improve prospects for businesses — which are among the expectations the Blackstone organizations have from this project.
This initiative isn’t a top-down directive from the city government. It’s a locally developed plan stemming from residents’ understanding of their area’s needs.
The project will total a projected $4.4 million, with money yet to be raised. The three Blackstone groups are aiming for the changes to be in place by 2023.
In all, Blackstone offers important lessons for Omaha economic development as well as community-driven cooperation and adjustment.