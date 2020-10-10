Editorial: Blood, McDonnell, Vargas, Linehan deserve reelection

Term limits now mean that Nebraska state senators serve a maximum of two terms only. Four Omaha-area incumbents up for reelection this year have each contributed significantly to the Legislature’s operations in committee and during floor debate, and they deserve second terms to continue their work.
Some of these incumbents face capable opponents in this year’s elections, and that’s a plus for those districts and encouraging to see. The Legislature needs dedicated Nebraskans to step forward to serve.
Our recommendations here, following on an earlier editorial on additional 2020 contests for the Legislature, complete our endorsements for the Legislature. We are endorsing in state legislative contests only in the immediate Omaha area.
These dedicated incumbents merit second terms:
» Sen. Carol Blood, District 3. Blood is an impressively energetic lawmaker. She expresses her views clearly and forcefully. During committee hearings, she asks probing questions. When lawmakers debate bills in the legislative chamber, she is an active participant, drawing on careful study to make her arguments.
Appropriate for her Bellevue-area district, she has zealously fought for pro-military and pro-veteran legislation. She has deep community roots and has vigorously stood up for her district’s interests.
» Sen. Mike McDonnell, District 5. McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief who now heads the Omaha Federation of Labor, has demonstrated an impressive ability to work with senators across lines of party and philosophy. He stands out as an independent thinker and contributes significantly to negotiations to work through complicated issues. His district includes part of South Omaha and south-central Omaha.
McDonnell devotes great energy to his work on the Appropriations Committee, which wrestles each session with a wide range of difficult decisions. When he speaks in floor debate, McDonnell always has something of substance to offer. He does not waste the Legislature’s time. That’s a sign of respect to his colleagues and to the Legislature as an institution.
» Sen. Tony Vargas, District 7. Vargas has dived energetically into working on issues that directly impact his South Omaha district. He has been a leader in helping the Legislature understand issues of social justice. In the wake of the COVID crisis, he has been in the forefront of highlighting the need for action to provide adequate health protections for Nebraska packing plant workers.
In studying issues, Vargas looks to the big picture. He has been a key member of the Legislature’s Planning Committee, which analyzes long-term Nebraska trends and needs and develops strategies to address them. He is an astute observer of the Legislature’s dynamics and has helped the legislative process by being a bridge-builder among his colleagues.
» Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, District 39. Linehan, representing an Elkhorn- area district, has proved an exceptionally hardworking state senator. She chairs the Revenue Committee and has devoted enormous study to Nebraska’s fiscal and economic circumstances. She is a forceful lawmaker who chooses her priority issues well and pursues her goals with impressive energy and focus.
Linehan has a valuable background in government, having served as chief of staff to Chuck Hagel when he was in the U.S. Senate, and she subsequently worked at the State Department on Iraq reconstruction issues. She is a serious-minded Nebraskan who understands the workings of state government and strives hard to achieve progress for the state.
Voters would do well to reelect State Sens. Carol Blood, Mike McDonnell, Tony Vargas and Lou Ann Linehan.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!