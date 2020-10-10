Editorial: Blood, McDonnell, Vargas, Linehan deserve reelection

» Sen. Mike McDonnell, District 5. McDonnell, a former Omaha fire chief who now heads the Omaha Federation of Labor, has demonstrated an impressive ability to work with senators across lines of party and philosophy. He stands out as an independent thinker and contributes significantly to negotiations to work through complicated issues. His district includes part of South Omaha and south-central Omaha.

McDonnell devotes great energy to his work on the Appropriations Committee, which wrestles each session with a wide range of difficult decisions. When he speaks in floor debate, McDonnell always has something of substance to offer. He does not waste the Legislature’s time. That’s a sign of respect to his colleagues and to the Legislature as an institution.

» Sen. Tony Vargas, District 7. Vargas has dived energetically into working on issues that directly impact his South Omaha district. He has been a leader in helping the Legislature understand issues of social justice. In the wake of the COVID crisis, he has been in the forefront of highlighting the need for action to provide adequate health protections for Nebraska packing plant workers.