Editorial: Boosting bike accessibility is a key quality of life need for Omaha

Bikes will be a growing part of Omaha’s future.

We didn’t peer into a crystal ball in order to say that. Greater focus on bicycling is what an increasing portion of Omahans expect from their city. Omaha leaders must respond, building significantly on current accomplishments and plans.

Expanded walkability and bike-friendliness are rightly considered key parts of urban life in forward-looking U.S. cities. Cars of course will remain part of life. But the mix must change. Ask leaders in any midsized metro area that competes with Omaha for economic opportunity, and they’ll note that walkable neighborhoods and expanded transportation options are high on the list of community priorities.

Omaha leaders are aware of the need. They point to the creation of various bike trails and to the city’s Bike Omaha Network. The project uses 600 signs to indicate bike-accessible trails, special lanes and roads around Midtown and downtown Omaha. The network covers 38 miles of pavement and has signage at 400 locations around town. The project includes an incremental plan to add new bike lanes, trails and wayfinding signs in coming years.