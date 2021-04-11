Editorial: Boosting bike accessibility is a key quality of life need for Omaha

Bikes will be a growing part of Omaha’s future.
We didn’t peer into a crystal ball in order to say that. Greater focus on bicycling is what an increasing portion of Omahans expect from their city. Omaha leaders must respond, building significantly on current accomplishments and plans.
Expanded walkability and bike-friendliness are rightly considered key parts of urban life in forward-looking U.S. cities. Cars of course will remain part of life. But the mix must change. Ask leaders in any midsized metro area that competes with Omaha for economic opportunity, and they’ll note that walkable neighborhoods and expanded transportation options are high on the list of community priorities.
Omaha leaders are aware of the need. They point to the creation of various bike trails and to the city’s Bike Omaha Network. The project uses 600 signs to indicate bike-accessible trails, special lanes and roads around Midtown and downtown Omaha. The network covers 38 miles of pavement and has signage at 400 locations around town. The project includes an incremental plan to add new bike lanes, trails and wayfinding signs in coming years.
In addition, the city is cooperating with a range of partners for multistage creation of the North Omaha Trail, a recreational community pathway with an emphasis on biking. For much of the route, the trail would run along the neighborhood streets next to the North Freeway. The concept is based on community pathways in cities such as Atlanta, Minneapolis, Detroit and New Orleans.
Critics say Omaha fares poorly compared with many regional cities on meeting cycling needs. Above all, they say, the city lacks a properly integrated system enabling bike access in a comprehensive, seamless manner, both for significant biking in town and for recreational use outside the urban core. A common complaint is lack of bike access to certain trails in the Omaha area. It is a challenge because our hilly city’s streets were built decades ago without bikes in mind.
So, the issue stands as part of Omaha’s important conversation about building a stronger future — and is part of the larger issue of getting city traffic to slow down in order to enhance safety. As we have noted before, a combination of enforcement, education and street redesign in communities such as New York City and Seattle has achieved major reductions in vehicle-related accidents and fatalities. The recent revamp in street design on the Creighton University campus is a good local example, with its use of a roundabout, bike lane, pedestrian improvements and bus accommodations.
The bike issue has come onto front burner in recent days when the city announced an upcoming bike-lane pilot project along Harney Street. The project can have value in gathering data on use and reactions from cyclists, motorists and business owners. Indeed, Omaha needs to better understand the effects on neighborhood businesses from improved bike access.
Private partner organizations have provided crucial planning or financial support on current projects, and coordination with such groups will play a key role as Omaha expands biking opportunities. For the Harney Street pilot project, for example, the group Metro Smart Cities will cover the $250,000 cost of the bike lane and provide maintenance, including snow removal. Groups including Bike Walk Nebraska and Omaha By Design are involved in the project planning and design.
The North Omaha Trail involves a wide range of partner organizations, and local philanthropic groups have committed at least $1.6 million to the project. Private donors including the Peter Kiewit Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation paid for the cost of the signage for the Bike Omaha Network.
Omaha’s community discussion on bike access also makes sense at this moment because merchants describe a dramatic COVID-era surge in bike sales. “It’s way beyond what I’ve ever experienced,” longtime bike shop owner Jim Carveth told The World-Herald last year.
The more that Omaha boosts its quality of life, the more it will strengthen its economic competitiveness and create new community opportunities. Greater attention to biking needs must play a key part of that progress.
