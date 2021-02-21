Editorial: Both parties should want to restore confidence in America's election security

While doing nothing might provide limited benefit to either party by whipping up their base, it is simply bad for the country. We should want people to vote and have confidence in the result. We should want those who disagree with us to vote. The great success of 2020, overshadowed and undercut by the post-election chaos, was record turnout.

Nebraska’s Don Bacon, one of many House Republicans who won election in districts carried by Biden, is signing onto a Republican House proposal for such a commission. He told The World-Herald he is having trouble getting Democrats to sign on. He should seek that support via the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, of which he is a member.

He also is working on a bill to create a standardized cybersecurity check for all U.S. voting machines, another step that could boost confidence.

“Whether there was fraud or no fraud, we should get to truth so confidence in elections can be restored,” he said. “I don’t believe the allegations in regards to the hacking and rigging of the voting machines, but I know many do believe (things like) the ‘My Pillow guy video’ and it would be good to prove one way or the other.”