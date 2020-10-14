Editorial: Boyle, Friend are strong candidates for Douglas County Board

County government has a high profile in Nebraska. The state has handed county board members important duties in deciding the funding levels for a wide range of local services. And although Nebraska has many local taxing authorities, county boards are often the targets for the loudest complaint when levy rates are raised.
In Douglas County, the board’s budget decisions have a big impact on law enforcement, public health, mental health, assessor services and election support. The county government operates the Douglas County Health Center, a major skilled nursing facility for seniors. And the County Board has been a central player in development of plans for a county courthouse annex and juvenile justice facility in downtown Omaha.
Two County Board seats are up for election on the November ballot, and we find all four candidates to be thoughtful Nebraskans who could contribute as potential members of the board. Here are our endorsements:
» Maureen Boyle, District 5. Boyle, a physician, speaks knowledgeably about a range of public health considerations in Douglas County as the COVID-19 crisis continues. She points to the mental health and substance abuse challenges for many held at the Douglas County Jail and explains the importance of the psychiatric emergency facility the University of Nebraska Medical Center is developing in cooperation with the county.
Boyle ably describes the County Board’s duties and emphasizes the need for fiscal discipline. “We don’t have a bottomless bucket of money,” she says.
Boyle has a business degree and once was a bank auditor. Some voters will hesitate to put Boyle on the County Board when her father is also serving on it, and her opponent, Tim Lonergan, a small-business owner, is a serious-minded candidate who speaks well to issues of fiscal discipline, departmental efficiency and greater openness by the board. But we found Maureen Boyle to offer substantive analysis about Douglas County government, drawing on her professional expertise.
» Mike Friend, District 7. Friend is a former state senator who would enter service on the board with a strong knowledge upfront of local government. That’s because Friend chaired the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, where he dealt in detail with local government issues. Friend also served on the Revenue and Judiciary Committees, two of the Legislature’s most important bodies. He emphasizes sound budgeting; greater transparency; and the need for civility and constructive relations among board members.
Friend also understands law enforcement issues and related social conditions, from having served on the State Office of Violence Prevention. He would come to the board with a wide-ranging knowledge and a record for sound judgment in public service.
District 7 voters are fortunate to have two worthy candidates. Friend’s opponent, Jo Giles, is knowledgeable about local government and issues here and has a certificate in public health from UNMC, where she has worked in public information. She is the policy and training director for the Coalition for a Strong Nebraska, which helps nonprofits focusing on poverty alleviation. Her priorities include adequate mental health services for adults and children; public health issues connected to COVID-19; holding down property taxes; and strengthened planning on transportation needs.
It’s good to see dedicated Nebraskans stepping forward to serve on the Douglas County Board. Our endorsements this year go to Maureen Boyle and Mike Friend.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!