Editorial: Boyle, Friend are strong candidates for Douglas County Board

Boyle ably describes the County Board’s duties and emphasizes the need for fiscal discipline. “We don’t have a bottomless bucket of money,” she says.

Boyle has a business degree and once was a bank auditor. Some voters will hesitate to put Boyle on the County Board when her father is also serving on it, and her opponent, Tim Lonergan, a small-business owner, is a serious-minded candidate who speaks well to issues of fiscal discipline, departmental efficiency and greater openness by the board. But we found Maureen Boyle to offer substantive analysis about Douglas County government, drawing on her professional expertise.

» Mike Friend, District 7. Friend is a former state senator who would enter service on the board with a strong knowledge upfront of local government. That’s because Friend chaired the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee, where he dealt in detail with local government issues. Friend also served on the Revenue and Judiciary Committees, two of the Legislature’s most important bodies. He emphasizes sound budgeting; greater transparency; and the need for civility and constructive relations among board members.