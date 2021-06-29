Editorial: Break from the Wolfpack and be sure you are vaccinated

Let’s take a lesson from North Carolina State’s entirely avoidable exit from the College World Series: Get vaccinated.

Just as the Wolfpack missed its shot at the CWS finals after a stirring postseason run, people who refuse vaccination run the risk missing out on things they would like — including the rest of life itself.

Nearly all U.S. coronavirus deaths now are among the unvaccinated — only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were among fully vaccinated people.

This is clear evidence that available vaccines are extremely effective in fighting a disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans. It also is data — neutral numbers that have not a thing to do with politics.

NC State coach Elliott Avent was confused about that and other things Friday and Saturday as half his team was barred from a game against Vanderbilt and then was disqualified from further play by the NCAA.

His players, he said, “didn’t know what was going on; I didn’t know what was going on, so I couldn’t really tell them.”