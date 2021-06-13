Editorial: Building trust is the best course to resolve dispute over 30x30 proposal

Placing more of the nation’s water and land in conservation can help protect the environment and address climate change. But achieving that goal will be possible only through trust and collaboration between the federal government and the nation’s agricultural producers. At present, that relationship is frayed amid anger and uncertainty.

The Biden administration in part brought this problem on itself by announcing in January the 30x30 concept — putting 30% of the nation’s land and water in conservation status by 2030 — via an executive order that provided no practical guidance on how an initiative of such complexity and ambition would be implemented. The lack of information and failure to provide upfront outreach came across as arrogant and fueled cynicism and uncertainty among many farmers and ranchers.

Anti-government activists and some political figures subsequently stepped in, whipping up anger over a supposed federal “land grab” — even though U.S. Department of Agriculture officials, including Secretary Tom Vilsack, have repeatedly said no such federal action is planned. The Biden administration released an interagency report in May that again emphasized that point and provided additional detail.