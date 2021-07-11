Editorial: Candidates for the Nebraska Legislature, take the job seriously

To all Nebraskans thinking about running for the State Legislature next year: If elected, be prepared to work, not to preen. You will have an obligation to take the job seriously. Focus on policy, not politics — on actually accomplishing something, rather than indulging in self-serving grandstanding.
Term limits in 2023 will sweep out a dozen senior members of the Legislature. That “senior” class is especially strong and includes five committee chairs and some of the Legislature’s most hard-working and influential members. Many of those state senators have been among the most stalwart champions in defending the integrity of the legislative process and standing up for the Legislature’s independence.
The removal of those lawmakers will leave a major gap. And there is a growing danger that the Nebraska Legislature may tumble — more than it already has — into the irresponsible habits of Congress: Legislating becomes sidelined for the sake of narrow party politics and individual grandstanding. Ill will and suspicion poison relationships across party lines. Sessions become showcases of endless squabbling.
To look at Congress, one would think that for many lawmakers, the point of serving in Washington is now less about accomplishing anything legislatively than about how many times they can appear, preen and cite the expected buzz words on Fox News (if they’re on the right) or MSNBC (if they’re on the left). Serious lawmaking too often gets shoved aside, replaced by political infotainment and hostage to lawmakers’ addiction to applause from true believers.
The Nebraska Legislature hasn’t reached that point yet, thank goodness, but the danger is clearly there. It’s fine and appropriate for state senators — whether on the left, right or center — to stand up for their values and engage in serious, impassioned debate. That’s exactly what should happen in a state legislature. The point, then, isn’t that lawmakers should never disagree — it’s how they should disagree.
Unfortunately, debate and interactions at the Legislature are too often in danger of going off the rails into Congress-style dysfunction, shattering the trust that’s vital if legislation is to be effectively crafted and approved. Newcomers to the Legislature in 2023 need to understand what’s at stake.
When Nebraska state senators defer passively to the Governor’s Office or political operatives to direct how floor action on bills will be handled, the legislative process is gravely harmed. When state senators hector each other publicly and impugn each other’s character, the Legislature comes across as cartoonish, personality-driven and Congress-like. When lawmakers promote the idea that a state senator isn’t contributing significantly unless he or she is speaking on the microphone repeatedly, using expected rhetoric and soliciting social media attention, the public receives a misleading understanding of what effective public service is about.
In an essay for Nebraska History in 2013, then-State Sen. Bill Avery of Lincoln addressed this general issue. He wrote: “Some of the Unicameral’s most effective members may be senators many Nebraskans have heard little about. They diligently go about their work, day after day, receiving little public attention in the process. They make the legislative process work more smoothly and they get things done.” That certainly is the case in the present Legislature.
State senators and the public need to understand, too, that when a bill they support is heavily scrutinized and perhaps criticized, that often is a positive development. Serious legislating, now and forever, requires that proposals be intensely vetted; appropriate amendments are often needed, even — gasp! — from the “other side” in a policy debate.
All Nebraskans considering a run for the Legislature next year — regardless of party or philosophy — must be awake to the abiding need to keep our Legislature on a constructive course. Sound government for Nebraska depends on bringing in responsible-minded new members as the old ones complete their service.
