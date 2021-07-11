Editorial: Candidates for the Nebraska Legislature, take the job seriously

The Nebraska Legislature hasn’t reached that point yet, thank goodness, but the danger is clearly there. It’s fine and appropriate for state senators — whether on the left, right or center — to stand up for their values and engage in serious, impassioned debate. That’s exactly what should happen in a state legislature. The point, then, isn’t that lawmakers should never disagree — it’s how they should disagree.

Unfortunately, debate and interactions at the Legislature are too often in danger of going off the rails into Congress-style dysfunction, shattering the trust that’s vital if legislation is to be effectively crafted and approved. Newcomers to the Legislature in 2023 need to understand what’s at stake.

When Nebraska state senators defer passively to the Governor’s Office or political operatives to direct how floor action on bills will be handled, the legislative process is gravely harmed. When state senators hector each other publicly and impugn each other’s character, the Legislature comes across as cartoonish, personality-driven and Congress-like. When lawmakers promote the idea that a state senator isn’t contributing significantly unless he or she is speaking on the microphone repeatedly, using expected rhetoric and soliciting social media attention, the public receives a misleading understanding of what effective public service is about.