Editorial: Candidates, keep Washington-style dysfunction out of the Nebraska Legislature

Stand up for your values, of course. Defend your district’s interests, no question. But have the maturity to contribute constructively to decision-making and the integrity to keep lawmaking from tumbling into bitterness and spite. In particular, uphold the Legislature’s positive operating culture and safeguard its authority against encroachment by the executive branch.

The Legislature’s culture brings great benefits to responsible lawmaking by tamping down partisan excesses. It encourages individual members to decide issues for themselves rather than having party bosses turn them into partisan robots. Senators have the freedom, regardless of party, to serve as committee chairs and to spearhead significant legislation.

This culture encourages transparency and deliberative decision-making. It maximizes the opportunity for any senator — whether staunch conservative, committed progressive or dedicated centrist — to contribute, rather than having a single faction control everything and strongarm anyone not in the favored clique. It gives senators in the minority on an issue the chance to make their case and sometimes prevail through filibuster.

In contrast to the dynamic in Washington, the culture at the Legislature makes it more difficult for the political extremes to seize control and prevail.