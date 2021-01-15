Editorial: Challenges are daunting, but Omaha area makes progress on mental health front

Nebraska Medicine’s new psychiatric center will be only one of several facilities providing mental health assessment and triage, and the challenge to meet the demand will remain great. But this additional capacity is welcome. Local law enforcement agencies have long lamented the challenges their officers face, for example, in trying to help individuals in mental health crisis and find an available facility for them.

The Omaha area is seeing progress in other ways on the mental health front. A national organization has designated law enforcement agencies in Douglas and Sarpy Counties as innovators in coordinating with local mental health facilities. The distinction was given to only 13 counties nationwide.

Another plus: A centralized registry for the Douglas and Sarpy Counties shows the current status of local hospitals and facilities with inpatient psychiatric beds.

Positive, too, is the increase in the number of medical school graduates choosing psychiatry. Since 2013 the number of UNMC medical school graduates earning spots in psychiatry residency programs has more than doubled, to 13% of the class. At Creighton University Medical School, 7.4% of graduates secured psychiatric residencies last year. These figures are above the national average of 5.3%.