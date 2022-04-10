Editorial: Chamber's David Brown has been a strong advocate for the Omaha area

Omaha and its business community have made great progress since David Brown arrived nearly two decades ago as president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.
Brown, who is retiring this year, has been a steady leader and strong advocate for Omaha since he started in October 2003.
“There are so many projects David made happen that have led to economic growth in our city, good jobs and success for business owners,” Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said earlier this month. “We have all benefited from his leadership.”
The chamber’s slogan is “We Don’t Coast.” It would be hard to accuse Brown of coasting during his years in Omaha.
Brown has led campaigns to increase engagement of young professionals, to broaden transportation options and to recruit and retain talent.
Last month’s release of the chamber’s “Urban Core Strategic Plan” is just one example of the forward-thinking approach that Brown has championed. The plan calls for billions of dollars in development with the goal of adding 30,000 jobs and 30,000 residents in the city’s central core, an area that runs from midtown through Omaha’s downtown and to the river’s edge in Council Bluffs. Omaha needs ambitious goals in order to continue our city’s progress, and Brown has helped us set them.
Stothert said she also appreciates Brown’s efforts to bring employment and development to some of the city’s economically challenged neighborhoods.
During Brown’s tenure, the chamber expanded the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership from three Nebraska counties to a seven-county collaboration that crosses into Iowa.
The partnership represents 44% of Nebraska’s population and more than 60% of the state’s gross domestic product. It reportedly helped land more than 920 projects that brought some 47,000 jobs and $12 billion in capital investment to the area since 2004.
Brown came to Omaha from South Carolina, where he was president and chief executive of the Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Before then, he worked in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and in Monroe County, Michigan.
Brown announced his plans to retire last year but has remained on the job until the chamber hires his successor this year.
Last month, the chamber threw Brown a retirement celebration party. And earlier this month, Stothert presented him with the ceremonial key to the city.
In her remarks at that occasion, the mayor praised Brown’s approach to leadership. She summarized it this way: Engage partners to get things done, plan for success, take risks, don’t fear failure, set high goals, hire good people and communicate clearly.
The Omaha community has been fortunate to have had such a leader as David Brown. We hope he enjoys his well-deserved retirement.
