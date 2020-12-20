Editorial: Child welfare contractor's multiple red flags demand a legislative investigation

After more than a year of managing child welfare cases in the Omaha area, an alarming array of red flags has popped up around St. Francis Ministries. Yet neither St. Francis nor the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which contracted with St. Francis, is cooperating with state lawmakers.

Because this is a grave matter, we endorse growing calls for a special legislative investigative committee to ensure proper oversight of state practices and spending.

St. Francis is charged with case management for abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties — among our most helpless and vulnerable Nebraskans. The bottom line is that these children’s futures are at stake, if not their lives.

It’s troubling that, after a whistleblower filed a report with child welfare officials in Kansas, where St. Francis is based, an investigation led to the departure of the agency’s two top officials. The whistleblower report showed that as St. Francis struggled to pay foster parents in 2019, while it bid on the Nebraska contract, the nonprofit bought a mind-boggling $80,000 worth of Chicago Cubs tickets.