Editorial: Child welfare contractor's multiple red flags demand a legislative investigation

After more than a year of managing child welfare cases in the Omaha area, an alarming array of red flags has popped up around St. Francis Ministries. Yet neither St. Francis nor the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which contracted with St. Francis, is cooperating with state lawmakers.
Because this is a grave matter, we endorse growing calls for a special legislative investigative committee to ensure proper oversight of state practices and spending.
St. Francis is charged with case management for abused and neglected children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties — among our most helpless and vulnerable Nebraskans. The bottom line is that these children’s futures are at stake, if not their lives.
It’s troubling that, after a whistleblower filed a report with child welfare officials in Kansas, where St. Francis is based, an investigation led to the departure of the agency’s two top officials. The whistleblower report showed that as St. Francis struggled to pay foster parents in 2019, while it bid on the Nebraska contract, the nonprofit bought a mind-boggling $80,000 worth of Chicago Cubs tickets.
As disconcerting as that is, the greater worry is that since taking on oversight of these children, the agency has not met contractual requirements for caseloads. It has been documented too many times in hideous cases around the country that stretching child welfare caseworkers too thin can lead to tragedy. At best, the children don’t get the attention they need and deserve.
Finally, in reporting on the whistleblower report, The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard found that two recent complaints in Kansas involved caseworkers who have since been fired. One worker documented 165 visits with Kansas children in foster care that did not happen and another failed to meet with foster care providers. Given St. Francis’ failure so far to meet its caseload requirement in Nebraska, this is particularly troubling.
Remember that St. Francis raised eyebrows in 2019 when it dramatically underbid the incumbent provider, Boys Town-affiliated PromiseShip.
St. Francis’ bid of $197 million for five years — almost $150 million less than PromiseShip — was built on the assumption of caseloads of 25 children per case manager. Stoddard reported last year that when the state insisted that St. Francis comply with Nebraska law calling for 12-17 cases per worker, St. Francis asked for $15 million more. The state said no. St. Francis relented.
We now know, thanks to the whistleblower, that St. Francis really needed new business when it made the extremely low bid — almost $150 million less than PromiseShip. We don’t yet know the extent of St. Francis’ questionable spending or the condition of its finances — an audit ordered in Kansas is not yet public.
But we do know that midway through 2020, fewer than half of St. Francis’ case managers met Nebraska’s caseload target.
At a legislative committee hearing Wednesday, Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the committee chairwoman, raised pointed questions.
“How long are we willing to tolerate a contractor who continues to not meet the expectations of the contract?” she asked. “How long will we go before we consider it a breach (of contract)? Where is our line?”
She asked those good questions into the air — neither HHS nor St. Francis officials attended the hearing. It was the third time this month that HHS had snubbed a formal request to testify at a Health and Human Services Committee hearing, a failure to which this editorial page previously objected.
Howard believes the situation with St. Francis is serious enough that the Legislature should appoint an investigative committee, such as those that have previously looked at state youth detention facilities, the prison system, child welfare and the center in Beatrice for people with disabilities.
We agree. The questions surrounding St. Francis are too numerous and the stakes far too serious to stay on the present course and hope for the best.
