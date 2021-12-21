Editorial: City and Housing Authority workers should go back to the table

Perhaps the City of Omaha and the public employees’ union could take a cue from Kellogg Co. and its workers.
After 1,400 Kellogg production workers in three states, including about 480 in Omaha, rejected a tentative contract, the company moved to hire permanent replacements.
Both Gov. Pete Ricketts and President Joe Biden — improbably in harmony — called on the company to return to bargaining.
Ricketts made particularly compelling points in a letter to Kellogg Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane in which he stood up for Nebraska workers:
“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, they showed up day after day to do their jobs so that across the country there was food on the shelves. These workers helped Kellogg’s increase sales and revenue (and grow net income by over 30%) from 2019 to 2020 — a time when many businesses endured losses due to the financial headwinds of the pandemic.”
Citing the state’s record-low unemployment rate, he noted that “retaining your people should be a priority.”
“Given the extraordinary commitment displayed by Kellogg’s employees over the past two years, the successes they have helped Kellogg’s to achieve, and the inflationary pressures they’re facing, I urge you to return to the bargaining table,” Ricketts wrote.
Some similar points can be made about the Omaha Housing Authority’s decision to fire 18 custodial and groundskeeping workers who rejected a contract amendment that would have required them to change their work hours for snow removal.
Like the private sector, the city faces a labor shortage, with 49 job openings in its Street Maintenance Division, creating the prospect of using other workers for snowfall preparation and removal. It is betting that, in this labor market, snow removal contractors will be able to find reliable, conscientious workers to show up consistently. Common sense tells us that’s going to be iffy, and we believe that city workers can be held more easily accountable than contractors.
Like the Kellogg workers, city workers face the highest inflation in 40 years. The contract amendment sought by the city didn’t address wages, but it would have had the effect of a pay cut by reducing overtime.
We generally think that limiting overtime is a good management practice, but haven’t heard of a city initiative to trim it in departments notorious for racking up big bills.
We are puzzled that 18 lower-wage workers, nearly all of whom are people of color, are losing their jobs over this. At the same time, we think the union could be more flexible. The idea of adjusting shifts when a snowstorm is in the offing makes sense, and if the workers are interested in ensuring safety of residents, as they say they are, they should be able to understand the reasoning. A little less overtime is better than unemployment.
Kellogg and its union gave negotiations another go and reached a new agreement to submit to a union vote.
We hope for a similar outcome for Ade Lytle and his coworkers.
Lytle told the Housing Authority Board last week he’d worked 31 years at trying to make things better for Housing Authority residents.
A couple days after he was notified he was losing his job, he received a plaque from the Housing Authority praising his hard work and dedication. He gave the plaque back last week.