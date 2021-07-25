Editorial: City budget takes the right approach to police and mental health needs

The unwisely named and extremist “defund the police” movement, born from anger and despair, does make a couple of important points: We ask too much of police, who are expected in many cases to be mental health counselors. Without question, many public safety situations are best resolved by a mental health professional rather than by handcuffs and Tasers.

Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed city budget includes $95,000 for a mental health coordinator to oversee the Omaha Police Department’s co-responder program and provide training for recruits. It provides for more crisis intervention and inclusivity training. These are real needs.

It does not reduce the number of officers. Gun violence rose nationally and in Omaha during the pandemic and remains distressingly high this summer. We don’t need fewer officers on the street, but we do need better mental health resources and training.

The mayor has taken the correct approach.

