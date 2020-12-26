Editorial: City Council has fueled controversy by selecting Brennan

People now regularly speak their minds on the internet. Some folks offer laudable insights; others, utter nonsense. Some leap into delicate areas of life and show no qualms about placing their provocative thoughts in public view. If that individual decides to seek public office, their ill-chosen words lingering on Facebook or elsewhere can be a problem.

So it is now for Colleen Brennan, tapped this week to fill a seat on the Omaha City Council as Rich Pahls returns to service in the Nebraska Legislature.

The City Council is a central institution in the life of our city. Council decisions influence how city resources are allocated throughout Omaha. Through its public statements and policy actions, the council plays an important role in police operations. And when sensitive racial questions come to the fore, council members have an obligation to respond with thoughtful pubic statements and sound actions.

The council must strive to be a force for unity and goodwill among all Omahans. That has especially been the case this year, as Omaha and our nation are facing a long-overdue societal reckoning over racial justice.