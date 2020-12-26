Editorial: City Council has fueled controversy by selecting Brennan

People now regularly speak their minds on the internet. Some folks offer laudable insights; others, utter nonsense. Some leap into delicate areas of life and show no qualms about placing their provocative thoughts in public view. If that individual decides to seek public office, their ill-chosen words lingering on Facebook or elsewhere can be a problem.
So it is now for Colleen Brennan, tapped this week to fill a seat on the Omaha City Council as Rich Pahls returns to service in the Nebraska Legislature.
The City Council is a central institution in the life of our city. Council decisions influence how city resources are allocated throughout Omaha. Through its public statements and policy actions, the council plays an important role in police operations. And when sensitive racial questions come to the fore, council members have an obligation to respond with thoughtful pubic statements and sound actions.
The council must strive to be a force for unity and goodwill among all Omahans. That has especially been the case this year, as Omaha and our nation are facing a long-overdue societal reckoning over racial justice.
Yet, Brennan, because of insensitive social media comments she’s posted in the past, has hobbled her ability to carry out those duties. Many Omahans will read her words — including an imagined conversation between Black and White people that used highly charged phrasing — and question how she can approach the council’s duties with the proper sensitivity. Trying to excuse those social media comments as mere satire, as Brennan is now claiming, is a weak excuse that many will find short on credibility.
Brennan’s past downplaying of the COVID threat also will raise doubts among Omahans about her judgment. COVID so far has taken more than 1,500 lives in Nebraska. Nationwide, the death toll exceeds 322,000. Millions of Americans are rejoicing that vaccines are finally arriving.
Given these circumstances, Brennan must seriously consider whether she can serve effectively in this important post. Criticism and controversy are likely to linger over her, and the council as a whole, in the wake of this situation.
This matter also demonstrates the need for the council to properly vet candidates when a vacancy appears. In this case, the council clearly didn’t. True, the council had to consider some 17 candidates. But, as members now see, they must make their selection on grounds more substantial than who lobbies the hardest for the position.
Voters have a duty to deliberate carefully and make sound judgments at election time when choosing candidates to serve on the City Council. That obligation applies to the council itself when it must fill a vacancy.