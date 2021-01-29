Editorial: Clear the way for DACA workers to get the jobless benefits they have earned

Once again, though, Ricketts wants Nebraska to stand alone among states in depriving pittances of aid to which fellow human beings are qualified.

“The governor does not support providing benefits” to people in the country illegally, his spokesman Taylor Gage told The World-Herald. “He would not support a compromise.”

Ricketts is wrong about this. DACA recipients are legally authorized to work in the United States, and collectively pay an estimated $1.2 billion per year in federal, state and local taxes.

Now an average age of 25 to 26, these 650,000 immigrants (nearly 3,000 of them in Nebraska) fill a number of roles, including military service, teaching, medical and tech work, and much more. Their employers pay unemployment insurance taxes on their behalf.

McDonnell’s bill is merely a Band-Aid to cover a small corner of a large wounded policy.