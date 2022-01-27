Editorial: Colorado water fight will drive us to drink

In the West, they say that whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting.
Maybe Pete Ricketts and Jared Polis, unlikely drinking partners that they may be, could sit down with a bottle of rye and hash things out to avoid a modern range war. We’ll gladly buy Polis’ quinoa bowl and Ricketts’ burger.
It certainly would be less expensive, faster and more likely to produce results than the path Ricketts says he wants to pursue to ensure that Nebraska gets the water to which it’s entitled under the 1923 South Platte River Compact.
The compact sets certain flow levels into Nebraska during growing season — and outside that season, too, if it builds a canal.
The whiskey axiom, often attributed to Mark Twain, conjures visions of dusty cowboys squaring off along a fence line on the range.
Ricketts’ announcement Jan. 10 that he wants to build a canal and reservoir system along the South Platte to ensure Colorado’s compliance with the compact fits that Old West imagery. He called Polis shortly before firing his quick-draw shot across the border.
But water fights actually happen in board rooms and courts, where attorneys argue over complex laws and often-conflicting rights that trace back generations.
Many years, many lawsuits, environmental reviews and untold millions of dollars separate Ricketts’ announcement from a functioning canal.
The abandoned Perkins County Canal of the 1890s is a grassed-over dent on the high plains of eastern Colorado. We have no modern engineering study or current estimate of land-acquisition costs, which Ricketts acknowledged could require Nebraska to exercise eminent domain in both states, adding a second layer to the legal donnybrook.
The governor wants to lock up $100 million of the state’s COVID relief money under the American Rescue Plan Act and allocate $400 million from Nebraska’s reserves, which are flush at the moment.
The $500 million estimate, the Governor’s Office says, is “informed” by a 1982 Bureau of Reclamation study, when the idea of the project was revived and then abandoned again.
“It’s important to note,” the governor’s spokesman said by email, “that this study was done 40 years ago and the location referenced is in no way indicative of where the project will be as we move forward.”
We’re with legislative Appropriations Committee Chair John Stinner, who doubts the cost estimate. “$500 million for that seems like a small sum, if you’re going to get involved in it,” Stinner told Nebraska Public Media. “My suspicion is it’s a small sum.”
He also said, “They’re talking about eminent domain. I’m going to have to ask a lot of questions relative to that.”
It would prompt more than “questions” in Colorado.
Battles between the state governments aside — which are interesting because the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction in disputes between states — lawsuits from landowners and neighbors in both states could add years and millions in expense to Ricketts’ idea.
Colorado is deadly serious about water management and about meeting the terms of its agreements. On its Western Slope, it must fulfill the Colorado River Compact with Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. If you fly over Lake Mead going into Las Vegas, it’s easy to see how the water level has dropped near the point at which upstream water rights could be curtailed.
Ricketts’ team cites nearly 300 projects proposed in the South Platte Basin and Colorado’s long-term goals that they say could eventually cut the river flow by 90%. Colorado leaders say Nebraska misunderstands — that projects on the list aren’t guaranteed funding and many haven’t begun any permitting process.
“These ideas should not be taken as formally approved projects that will be implemented, and all are subject to major conversations, including with Nebraska,” Polis said.
Joe Frank, general manager of the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District in Colorado, adds that “Colorado’s own water law would prevent that development upstream to impact our flows here, let alone the state line, by 90%.”
Ricketts is absolutely right in saying that “Nebraska’s way of life depends on access to our state’s abundant water resources.”
That’s true for Colorado, too, where preserving its increasingly scarce water and complying with its compacts is top of mind at all times.
Nebraska Natural Resources Director Tom Riley told The World-Herald’s Sara Gentzler, “We have a good relationship with the Colorado state engineer. And we’ll keep that dialogue open.”
Let’s build on that. Let’s break out the shot glasses and calm things down. Let’s find uses for that $100 million of ARPA money, which must be spent by Fiscal 2026, that can help Nebraska communities and households much sooner than this canal plan could come to fruition.
