Editorial: Colorado water fight will drive us to drink

He also said, “They’re talking about eminent domain. I’m going to have to ask a lot of questions relative to that.”

It would prompt more than “questions” in Colorado.

Battles between the state governments aside — which are interesting because the U.S. Supreme Court has original jurisdiction in disputes between states — lawsuits from landowners and neighbors in both states could add years and millions in expense to Ricketts’ idea.

Colorado is deadly serious about water management and about meeting the terms of its agreements. On its Western Slope, it must fulfill the Colorado River Compact with Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. If you fly over Lake Mead going into Las Vegas, it’s easy to see how the water level has dropped near the point at which upstream water rights could be curtailed.

Ricketts’ team cites nearly 300 projects proposed in the South Platte Basin and Colorado’s long-term goals that they say could eventually cut the river flow by 90%. Colorado leaders say Nebraska misunderstands — that projects on the list aren’t guaranteed funding and many haven’t begun any permitting process.