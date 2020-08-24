 Skip to main content
Editorial: Command center proposal is scratched; County Board must move forward
New command unit (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has rescinded its request to buy a mobile command center using federal coronavirus relief funds. Above is a similar mobile command unit that the Omaha Police Department acquired in 2018.

It’s good to see the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office rescinding its request for the County Board to allocate $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief money for a mobile command center.

The request raised multiple problems: It stood out glaringly as a “want” item rather than a “need” request. It put unfair pressure on County Health Director Adi Pour, who already has enough on her hands, to voice support for it as a supposedly justified expense to combat the virus. And, not least, it undercut public trust in the County Board after it voted 4-2 last month to approve the spending.

The Sheriff’s Office is withdrawing its request for a practical reason: Federal CARES Act dollars must be spent this year, and a manufacturer can’t be found that can meet that deadline.

In any event, it’s best for the County Board to put this matter behind it and focus on its challenging duties in distributing $166 million in federal relief money. The more the county can demonstrate responsible decision-making on these complex issues, the better for the public interest — and for the board’s trust from the public.

