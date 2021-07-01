Editorial: Committee hearing shows need for a major overhaul of Nebraska state contracting

Major contracts obligate state governments to spend big money — many millions of dollars in taxpayer money. State officials have an all-important duty to make sure the contracts are responsibly vetted to ensure that taxpayers are getting the best bang for the buck. The state must treat all bidders fairly.
Nebraska over the years has failed at that task on some high-dollar contracts. Next year, the Legislature must reform state contracting processes to ensure proper accountability. A recent hearing by a state legislative committee shows why.
The committee is investigating the process by which the state in 2019 awarded the child welfare contract for Douglas and Sarpy Counties to St. Francis Ministries, a Kansas-based nonprofit. St. Francis irresponsibly underbid its proposal at some 60% below its competitor — a troubling tactic that should have triggered major scrutiny by the Ricketts administration. Instead, the administration gave the go-ahead to St. Francis’ $197 million proposal.
And what happened next? St. Francis’ Nebraska operations eventually tumbled into major financial distress because — surprise — they were grossly underfunded under the contract. Matters worsened to the point last year that the nonprofit’s leaders warned that St. Francis’ operations for vulnerable children in Douglas and Sarpy Counties would soon run out of money without emergency help from the state.
An emergency injection of Nebraska taxpayer dollars, that is. And less than two years after approval of the contract.
Faced with the prospect of child welfare services collapsing in the Omaha area, the state approved an emergency contract, through February 2023, for $147 million. That put state payments to St. Francis at about the same level that its competitor, locally based PromiseShip, had bid in 2019.
This affair was a significant failure by an administration that touts its supposed business-like approach to governance. Nebraska taxpayers can rightly ask what kind of process the state is using that would produce such a troubling result.
Finding answers is the task of the legislative investigative committee. At its recent hearing, testimony rightly prompted several lawmakers to point out Nebraska’s need to allow appeals to its contract decisions. Several of Nebraska’s neighboring states — Iowa, Missouri and Colorado — use this approach, by which losing bidders can appeal for court review of the contracting process.
No question, such outside scrutiny would have served the public interest in the St. Francis matter and likely saved the state the worry and embarrassment of a contract woefully deficient in meeting an important social need.
State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, a member of the investigative committee, introduced legislation to allow such judicial review, and he plans to push for the Legislature to move the proposal forward next year.
At committee hearing, State Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, one of the Ricketts administration’s strongest supporters in the Legislature, expressed support for the idea. “It does seem that an appeals process for the really large contracts is appropriate,” he said.
The St. Francis matter is hardly the only instance of a failed state contracting process — it’s a broader problem requiring attention and remedy. Kate High, a longtime staff member with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services who is now retired, notes other major failures with big-ticket contracts. The NFOCUS computer system, under a multimillion-dollar contract, proved cumbersome and unreliable, requiring major ongoing reprogramming. Medicaid Managed Care, under the ambitious contract with Centene, faced multiple problems. The state ultimately canceled the $84 million Medicaid eligibility and enrollment upgrade — after an estimated $60 million was spent, producing no results.
High points to needed reforms in addition to allowing judicial review. The American Bar Association has developed Model Procurement Procedures to enable equitable treatment of bidders that Nebraska should adopt in part or whole. Nebraska also should prohibit “pay-to-play” situations by which bidders make campaign contributions to state officials.
The current committee investigation is shedding needed light on one of the biggest failures in Nebraska state contracting. The committee report, to be released later this year, should have great value in identifying major flaws in the contracting process.