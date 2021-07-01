Editorial: Committee hearing shows need for a major overhaul of Nebraska state contracting

An emergency injection of Nebraska taxpayer dollars, that is. And less than two years after approval of the contract.

Faced with the prospect of child welfare services collapsing in the Omaha area, the state approved an emergency contract, through February 2023, for $147 million. That put state payments to St. Francis at about the same level that its competitor, locally based PromiseShip, had bid in 2019.

This affair was a significant failure by an administration that touts its supposed business-like approach to governance. Nebraska taxpayers can rightly ask what kind of process the state is using that would produce such a troubling result.

Finding answers is the task of the legislative investigative committee. At its recent hearing, testimony rightly prompted several lawmakers to point out Nebraska’s need to allow appeals to its contract decisions. Several of Nebraska’s neighboring states — Iowa, Missouri and Colorado — use this approach, by which losing bidders can appeal for court review of the contracting process.

No question, such outside scrutiny would have served the public interest in the St. Francis matter and likely saved the state the worry and embarrassment of a contract woefully deficient in meeting an important social need.