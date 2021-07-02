 Skip to main content
Editorial: Community outreach by these Offutt musicians enriches our community
Heartland of America Band

The Heartland of America Band, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, has entertained Omaha-area residents for many years. The band's commercial music group, Raptor, will provide a free concert at Omaha's Turner Park on Saturday. 

 HEARTLAND OF AMERICA BAND

Air Force personnel at Offutt Air Force Base hold to high standards. That’s crucial for our nation’s defense. That level of capability and dedication extends to the base’s Heartland of America Band. Omaha-area residents who have heard the band members perform — vocalists as well as instrumentalists — can attest to their professional-quality musicianship.

Just as Bellevue and the overall Omaha area devote great energy to supporting Offutt, so the Heartland of America Band has long provided important, much-appreciated community outreach by the base. The band’s performances, whether in small ensembles or in large-scale concerts, enrich our area.

This Saturday, the band’s commercial music group, Raptor, will perform a free concert of patriotic music at Turner Park in Omaha’s Midtown Crossing. It will be an occasion to celebrate our country as well as the talent of these great musicians and our community’s connection with Offutt.

