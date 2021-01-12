Editorial: Condemn Trump's incitement with censure. Skip impeachment and move ahead.

“We’re going to have to fight much harder and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us,” Trump told the crowd. “If he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country because you’re sworn to uphold our Constitution. Now it is up to Congress to confront this egregious assault on our democracy. After this, we’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. … you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong.”

What the crowd then did was violently occupy the Capitol in a successful effort to disrupt the constitutionally mandated counting of Electoral College votes. That’s insurrection, abetted and fomented by the president in violation of his oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Censure him. Such an action requires only majority approval in each chamber, and enough Republican senators have expressed anger with Trump that the prospects of such a resolution seem good.

Among them, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was blunt in declaring Trump responsible for the mayhem: “I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage.”