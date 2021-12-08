Editorial: Congress must ensure that military families don't have to worry about their next meal

“No one seems to know why it’s still a law,” Hall told the AP, and the USDA said it is reviewing the policy.

Changing that rule makes sense, but we think the better solution is better pay — as we are seeing in the private sector. Bacon notes that while annual inflation is running at 6%, the inflation adjustment of military wages this year is just 2.7%.

A new pay schedule would require congressional action — but surely we can agree that the nation owes these families at least certainty of where their meals will come from.

Military spouses and children aren’t in uniform, but nonetheless sacrifice, in some cases facing frequent moves, student loan payments and child care struggles that can make it difficult for the non-military spouse to find strong employment.

We don’t want the people protecting our country to be distracted by concerns about hungry children. We don’t want to scare off potential enlistees or lose re-enlistments of people who might be contemplating marriage or already struggling.