Editorial: Congress must help small business get through the winter

As the nation — and the Heartland in particular — faces a frightening COVID-19 surge that is again leading to societal restrictions, small businesses need help.
Congress, as it is wont to do, got nothing done before the election on a second coronavirus relief package. It must work in the lame-duck session on a relatively small, targeted paycheck protection package.
No money for big law firms, corporations or universities this time. But enough money and tight language to help small businesses across the country survive the winter, until vaccines start to become available and the weather begins to warm again.
This would require Democrats to wait for a debate on support for state budgets and Republicans to defer their push for a liability shield for businesses. It’s called compromise.
A certainty from this month’s election is that Americans delivered a verdict for divided government, a clear majority voting for a Democratic president even as that party’s House majority narrowed and the Senate will be closely divided. With such a vote, whether strident partisans and politicians believe it or not, comes a rejection of dramatic economic change and an expectation that the parties will work together to find agreement on our most critical needs.
The pandemic, a global health crisis that is now killing more than 10 Nebraskans a day and is responsible for a quarter million American deaths in nine months, certainly is such a need.
As we face the long-predicted winter resurgence of the disease, states are taking action to limit crowd sizes and hours for some establishments. Americans are pulling back on what travel they had risked, and online shopping will rule the holidays.
The Financial Times reported that credit card and other data indicate that consumers this month have begun spending less. That means that shops, restaurants, their suppliers and the vast array of small businesses face a renewed financial crisis on top of the public health crisis.
The Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the first coronavirus relief package saved many businesses and kept many workers solvent. It worked. The Wall Street Journal reports that of 5.2 million businesses that got PPP loans, only 300 have filed for bankruptcy protection.
The program expired in August. America’s small businesses make up about half of private sector employment. They create the character of our communities, large and small; and, at their best, provide mentoring and inspiration.
These businesses and their workers need help again that only the federal government has the means to provide. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell both know that more help is needed. They must find what small patches of common ground they can and set aside other worthy debates and wish lists for now.
This won’t be the last such discussion. Our leaders — and we — must have stomach for it. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in advocating for longer-term support for workers, notes that the post-pandemic economy will be different, displacing some workers because of increased remote work and continued automation.
“We’re recovering, but to a different economy,” he said.
With the hope of a vaccine now appearing to be just months away, Congress must create a bridge that keeps millions of Americans from drowning under this new tide of COVID-19 cases.
