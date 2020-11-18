Editorial: Congress must help small business get through the winter

As we face the long-predicted winter resurgence of the disease, states are taking action to limit crowd sizes and hours for some establishments. Americans are pulling back on what travel they had risked, and online shopping will rule the holidays.

The Financial Times reported that credit card and other data indicate that consumers this month have begun spending less. That means that shops, restaurants, their suppliers and the vast array of small businesses face a renewed financial crisis on top of the public health crisis.

The Paycheck Protection Program that was part of the first coronavirus relief package saved many businesses and kept many workers solvent. It worked. The Wall Street Journal reports that of 5.2 million businesses that got PPP loans, only 300 have filed for bankruptcy protection.

The program expired in August. America’s small businesses make up about half of private sector employment. They create the character of our communities, large and small; and, at their best, provide mentoring and inspiration.

These businesses and their workers need help again that only the federal government has the means to provide. Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell both know that more help is needed. They must find what small patches of common ground they can and set aside other worthy debates and wish lists for now.