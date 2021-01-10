Editorial: Congress must order the definitive examination of election security

The Constitution establishes that the states run elections and make their own rules, but a commission can recommend best practices and Congress can provide money for equipment and security measures.

A common refrain now among the rumormongers working to stoke doubt about election integrity is that some states did not follow rules established by their legislatures. None of those claims has been upheld in state or federal appeals courts, and all are dubious in that secretaries of state generally are given broad powers to administer elections. Critics point to Michigan and Pennsylvania, but turn a blind eye to non-legislative pandemic adaptations in Texas, Kentucky and Nebraska, among other red states.

They have attacked mail voting, yet five states have long conducted their elections almost entirely by mail with no more indication of fraud than anywhere else.

Allegations of voter fraud have been studied and studied, particularly since the razor-thin Florida presidential vote in 2000.