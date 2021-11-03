Editorial: Contenders for Nebraska governor must demonstrate vision, leadership

So, the TV ads and public statements from gubernatorial hopefuls include economic approaches that can help address this concern, correct? No; only silence so far on that concern too.

What some candidates have focused on — intently — is critical race theory. Will Nebraska’s gubernatorial contest head down the same path as Virginia’s? That state held its gubernatorial election Tuesday, and political analysts pointed to critical race theory as a central issue.

Focusing on hot-button culture-war issues revs up voter anger, no question. Maybe such a political strategy can help a candidate win an election. But an aspirant for Nebraska governor would far better serve the state by doing something altogether different: Demonstrate the ability to bring Nebraskans together — urban, rural, from all backgrounds — to address our long-term needs.

Needs such as boosting the state’s ability to attract and retain newcomers. Housing affordability. Broadband access. Property tax solutions. Support for startups and entrepreneurs. Strategies to help small towns. Nurturing a welcoming atmosphere for all.

A particular word sums up the essential quality a candidate needs: leadership.