Editorial: Convention of the states is a harmful waste of time for Nebraska lawmakers

While 38 states have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, only 35 states OK’d the ERA before deadlines set by Congress. Some, including Nebraska, revoked approval, an unlitigated but now moot issue. (The Constitution itself is mute on the question of rescinding approval and sets no deadline for ratification, which is why the 27th Amendment became part of the official document after more than 200 years.)

The point is that, as a country, we cannot agree to this: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Setting aside how you may feel about that proposition, if we can’t agree on that, what can we agree on?

The lesson of the ERA, whose language is straightforward on its face, is that any proposal beyond clearly needed housekeeping would be quickly subsumed by our generations-old culture war.

It is in this environment that groups on the right and left — mostly the right — are pushing for a convention of the states.