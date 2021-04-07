Editorial: Court ruling on adoption by same-sex couples sends an important message

In the Nebraska adoption case, two women who were married in California in 2008 filed for adoption in Dixon County Court in May. The adoption filing involved a child born to one of the women’s sisters. The child’s biological mother relinquished her, and her father never sought custody.

After a special hearing on the matter, Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe ruled against the couple, saying the “plain ordinary language” of relevant statutes forbade adoption by a same-sex couple. To allow a “wife and wife” to adopt would turn the court into an “imagination station,” wrote Luebe, who described himself as “old-fashioned” in his approach to the law.

The Nebraska Supreme Court — known for honing closely to the letter of the law — overturned the judge’s ruling, unanimously agreeing that the plain language of the law supports the couple’s request. The court’s ruling makes clear that in the 21st century, same-sex couples are equal under the law to other couples.

The court’s decision points to another important principle: In rendering decisions, judges should be guided by the law, not by their personal views.