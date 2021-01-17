Editorial: Credit to City of Omaha and protesters for finding common ground to settle lawsuit

In the settlement, police agreed to loudly announce intention to use chemical deterrents and to target their use only at people they have reasonable suspicion of committing crimes. Police will ask the City Council to revise the public obstruction ordinance and will report annually on use of chemical agents.

Twenty-five individual protesters will drop their claims against the city.

Credit to Omaha police and the city for being willing to negotiate and change practices. Police had earlier agreed to move away from mass arrests. These changes show that police and the city are sincere in saying they support residents’ right to protest peacefully and establish practices that hold the promise of minimizing unnecessary conflict.

Credit, too, to the protesters and the ACLU, which often is seen by governments as an enemy. But it was the ACLU that led sessions shortly after the mass arrests on how to exercise First Amendment rights without provoking arrest. Those sessions appeared to defuse tension last summer, with protesters conducting peaceful demonstrations without incident at police headquarters the next weekend.