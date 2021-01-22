Editorial: Creighton's expanded global health outreach is timely and encouraging

Starting in 2022, the new program will annually select 12 medical students to treat patients in low-income nations and train health care workers in those countries. The long-term impact can be tremendous. As Creighton Board Chairman Mike McCarthy notes, “One person can impact the lives of thousands.”

It’s fitting that Creighton has titled this effort the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships Program, in honor of the Rev. Pedro Arrupe, who founded the Jesuit Refugee Service 41 years ago.

The Creighton community has long taken pride in the university’s health care work overseas. Creighton’s Institute for Latin American Concern has carried out health care and educational work in developing countries since the mid-1970s. The university’s Project CURA provides health care information to low-income individuals in the Omaha area and has sent Creighton medical students to serve in Ecuador, Peru, Guatemala, Romania and Ghana.