Editorial: Deb Fischer right to include broadband provision in Senate infrastructure bill

More than 215,000 Nebraskans lack broadband access, and the internet service for many libraries across the state is at a speed well below what’s required for present-day needs.

Nebraska has begun to devote greater funding toward the need. This year, Gov. Pete Ricketts and state senators agreed to invest $20 million annually in matching grants to boost broadband access. U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer has contributed to the progress by successfully attaching an amendment to the Senate version of the federal infrastructure legislation. The amendment, receiving bipartisan support, would create an online mapping tool for viewing the progress of federal broadband deployment projects all in one place.

That approach promotes efficiency in the use of federal money and in expansion of broadband access. It also shows that a little horse-trading in federal legislation, in which lawmakers win support for local priorities and then back the overall bill, can serve constructive public purposes.

Such progress at the state and federal levels is desperately needed to help Nebraska meet its major challenge in seeing that all parts of the state have access to this indispensable part of modern life.

