Editorial: Debate over policy issues in Nebraska is fine, bullying people is not

Honest, heated disagreement on policy issues is fine and important — but it in no way justifies bullying behavior. All Nebraskans should be above such irresponsible, childish action. Adults have an obligation to act like adults.

Nebraska elected officials have an important role to play in this regard. They should set a proper example through their own behavior — defending their ideas forcefully and opposing proposals as they see fit, but refusing to indulge in petty rhetoric and behavior. They also should encourage Nebraskans to conduct themselves responsibly during policy disagreements. Secretary of State Robert Evnen was disappointing in that regard recently when, in a World-Herald interview, he blamed State Board of Education members at the very time they’re receiving threats and after a speaker at a recent hearing berated them and invoked the specter of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.