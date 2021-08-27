Editorial: Debate over policy issues in Nebraska is fine, bullying people is not

If you look in the dictionary, you’ll see that the definition for the word “debating” is very different from the word “bullying.”
Debating — the joining of argument in a disagreement — is a positive part of life. Reasonable people can disagree honestly, and sometimes in impassioned fashion, about public issues. Debate serves a vital purpose by subjecting ideas to scrutiny and critique. Just as important, a free society encourages citizens to speak their mind as they see fit. The First Amendment rightly empowers Americans to express their views without penalty. Strong debate, constructively conducted, has enormous value in a free society.
Bullying is something else altogether. The priority for bullies isn’t serious argument. It’s badgering people, running them down, insulting their character. In the worst instances, bullying crosses a line into intimidation, harassment and threats.
Bullying has begun infecting public discourse in Nebraska, pulling our state in a disturbing direction. Out-of-control outbursts have plunged some school board meetings into chaos. Speakers at some hearings have gone well beyond legitimately debating issues and have hurled ugly, petty insults at elected officials. In the wake of sharp disagreement over proposed sex education standards, members of the Nebraska State Board of Education as well as Department of Education staff members have received threats.
Honest, heated disagreement on policy issues is fine and important — but it in no way justifies bullying behavior. All Nebraskans should be above such irresponsible, childish action. Adults have an obligation to act like adults.
The small-mindedness displayed on a daily basis on social media and cable TV chatter shows must not become the standard for public discourse in Nebraska.
Nebraska elected officials have an important role to play in this regard. They should set a proper example through their own behavior — defending their ideas forcefully and opposing proposals as they see fit, but refusing to indulge in petty rhetoric and behavior. They also should encourage Nebraskans to conduct themselves responsibly during policy disagreements. Secretary of State Robert Evnen was disappointing in that regard recently when, in a World-Herald interview, he blamed State Board of Education members at the very time they’re receiving threats and after a speaker at a recent hearing berated them and invoked the specter of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Nebraska must say no to bullying.