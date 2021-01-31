Editorial: Defeating COVID is a long-term effort, with duties by government, individuals

When COVID was turning everything upside-down last year, it was an understandable hope that once vaccines were found, things would begin to turn around — quickly. People would get their shots. Necessary restrictions could be jettisoned. Life, to a great degree, would get back to normal. In short, it would be a rather quick turnaround.

Unfortunately, in 2021, it’s not going to be that way. Actually, it was never going to be that way. The situation is too unprecedented and complex; the scale of the mass-vaccination challenge, too great.

There’s much that can be done, and is being done, to speed up the process — by state and federal government, by public health authorities, by pharmaceutical companies, by individuals themselves. Still, everyone needs to prepared for a long process.

Yes, the first Americans thankfully have gotten their shots. But achieving mass vaccination in a nation of 330 million people isn’t going to happen overnight or in a few weeks.

Dr. Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department, says that at the current level of vaccine availability, inoculating all senior-age county residents in the phase 1b eligibility category alone will take around 11 weeks.