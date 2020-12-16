Editorial: Defense bill, important to Nebraska and the nation, deserves final approval

For years, our nation’s military leaders have urged Congress to set budgets for our military through a methodical, responsible process.

The elements of the process are straightforward and sensible: Tie funding to key strategic goals determined by the Pentagon and congressional analysts. Hold deliberations to hammer out consensus amid parochial requests and ensure that the overall defense budget supports the key goals. Then follow up by approving regular appropriations rather than stalemating on the budget and funding the military through ad hoc measures disconnected from strategic priorities.

Congress, to its credit, has followed that type of responsible approach in drawing up its defense authorization bill for the upcoming fiscal year. The bill received strong bipartisan support (335-78 in the House, 84-16 in the Senate) as lawmakers recognized the conscientious approach taken by the respective committees.

Yet, President Donald Trump is threatening to veto the bill, and if enough House Republicans peel away, it won’t be possible to override the veto with the required two-thirds support.