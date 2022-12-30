Editorial: Disappointing departure of OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan

Once again, the Omaha Public Schools has to search for a new superintendent.

Four and a half years after Cheryl Logan started her job in Omaha, becoming the district’s first Black superintendent, she has announced that she plans to depart in June.

We don’t begrudge someone’s right to change jobs — it happens all the time in every business. And we can understand Logan’s stated reason: That she became homesick and wanted to live closer to her family on the east coast.

But it’s still unfortunate that the students, teachers and taxpayers of Nebraska’s largest school district will have to endure another round of uncertainty and leadership turnover.

OPS faces many challenges, including teacher shortages, transportation problems, behavioral issues and, most importantly, the learning losses that students suffered during the pandemic. While those concerns affect other districts, too, they are particularly acute in Omaha, which educates large numbers of vulnerable lower-income students for whom a good education can be a stepping stone out of poverty.

Strong, consistent leadership can make a difference in addressing those problems.

Logan has shown commendable passion for trying to serve all children and their families. She’s unwilling to give up on kids, whatever their circumstances. And she recognizes the reality that schools wind up on the front lines of meeting the social needs of children, not just their educational needs.

“We are critically aware of how our schools serve as a safety net for our community,” she told our editorial board earlier this year. That includes helping kids who don’t know where they might be sleeping that night, or immigrant children who are just learning English.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Logan was able to line up iPads for all students, which allowed learning to continue when schools were closed. But remote classes proved to be no substitute for in-person instruction.

OPS test scores have dropped dramatically, more than in some other districts. Teachers report that students have fallen behind in basic academic knowledge as well as other classroom skills such as being attentive, obeying instructions and completing their work. Perhaps that was an inevitable consequence of the pandemic disruptions, but it contributed to teacher frustration and staff departures.

Other challenges, such as transportation woes, existed before Logan arrived, and she didn’t create the economic forces that contribute to a shortage of drivers. But she hasn’t solved the problem either.

Logan’s signature effort was establishing academy programs or career pathways at each high school, and requiring students to choose one of them. It was a controversial move, with some parents confused or unhappy with the effort and Logan herself acknowledging that it got off to a “wobbly start.” But she said the program should mean that more students participate in the district’s career-focused opportunities.

“This is about children,” Logan said at one point. “All children. Not some of the children, not the children we used to have, or the children some people wish we had, but the children that we actually have in our schools.”

Time will tell whether Logan’s strategy will be effective. Too bad she won’t be around to see it fully implemented, or to keep learning about our community and its preferences, and refining her strategies to meet the district’s unique needs.

Just as students typically take 13 years to go from kindergarten to high school graduation, it seems to us that superintendents may need more than four or five years to effectively chart a district’s course and reach the destination. That stability hasn’t been the case lately in Omaha.

Over a little more than 10 years, OPS has had four different leaders, plus another would-be superintendent who never even got started. That’s a lot of uncertainty and switching directions.

After 15 years heading the district, Superintendent John Mackiel retired in 2012. Des Moines Superintendent Nancy Sebring was hired to replace him, but soon was caught up in a scandal over sexually explicit emails and resigned a month before starting in Omaha. An interim superintendent, Virginia Moon, took charge for a year.

In 2013, Kansas native Mark Evans began as superintendent. But a little over three years later, he announced his plan to resign at the end of the 2016-17 school year. He wound up staying an extra year, thanks to a failed effort by the OPS board to hire his replacement. Then Logan was hired, starting in 2018.

Her planned departure probably shouldn’t have been a surprise. Earlier this year, she apparently was one of two finalists to be superintendent in Fairfax County, Virginia, but eventually took herself out of the running. She says she now has a job lined up, but hasn’t revealed it yet.

Change can be good, even necessary at times. Yet there’s also something to be said for consistency and not having to start over, for fully implementing a plan and holding a leader accountable for its success.

We hope that the district’s next superintendent, when he or she starts in about six months, can build trust and respect in the Omaha community by giving it more stability and a long-term commitment.

