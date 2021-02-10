Editorial: Disrespect must have no place in youth sports or in Nebraska life as a whole

Nebraska, even as it trails much of the nation in this regard, is an increasingly diverse society, and this richness of experience is to be celebrated. Our households, businesses, organizations and houses of worships all have the obligation to encourage young people — as well as adults — to respect all Nebraskans regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation. Present-day Nebraskans have enormous opportunities to better our communities and our state when we join together in fellowship. This certainly is the case in Nebraska school sports, where athletes from a diverse array of backgrounds boost school spirit with outstanding performances on the field, on the court or in the pool.

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt has sent needed messaging on this topic over the years, calling on Nebraska schools to promote respect for all students. It’s discouraging, he’s said, when his department receives reports about the hostility some people display at sports events or in school toward people whose background differs from their own.

Blomstedt has repeatedly raised the issue as an abiding obligation for Nebraska schools to address. “I ask you to challenge derogatory comments about our students,” he told a conference of about 1,000 Nebraska school leaders in 2018. “Challenge those. Don’t let those stand.”

The importance of encouraging fellowship and understanding is crucial here in Omaha, where Omaha Public Schools is home to an extraordinary diversity in student backgrounds. More than 100 different languages are spoken in homes of OPS students. All of those languages surely have a word for “respect.” That’s a key guidepost we must promote to Nebraska youths in moving our state forward.

