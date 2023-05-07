Last week, his colleagues on the Omaha City Council removed Councilman Vinny Palermo from his role as vice president, largely because he’s in jail awaiting trial on corruption charges.

That was pretty much a no-brainer. After all, it’s impossible for Palermo to handle a leadership role on the council — let alone fulfill the vice president’s role of occasionally serving as acting mayor — when he’s incarcerated.

Now, for the good of the city and Palermo’s District 4 constituents, something else must happen: Vinny Palermo needs to resign from the City Council entirely.

We’re not saying the councilman is guilty of the nine felony indictments against him — that will be for a jury to decide months from now. For now, he’s presumed innocent in the eyes of the law, and rightfully so.

Innocence, however, isn’t the threshold for whether Palermo ought to be on the City Council. The reality is, wrongdoing or not, there’s no way he can properly represent his constituents from a jail cell.

He can’t go to City Council meetings. He can’t vote on projects or decisions that are important to the city or his South Omaha constituents. He can’t meet with people about their concerns, from zoning issues to street maintenance problems. He can’t attend community gatherings. He can’t sit down with Mayor Jean Stothert or her department heads to address important issues. Nor can he work out compromises with fellow council members on matters that will come before the City Council.

Vinny Palermo’s status leaves the seven-member council with six voting members, which creates the possibility of tie votes on some controversial issues in the months ahead. A short-handed council would be bad for all Omahans. For example, in votes this summer on the annual budget and the property tax rate for next year, only 86% of the city will be represented.

On top of that, it’s not a stretch to assume that an elected official who is preparing for a trial — and possibly facing prison time — might worry more about that than the city’s issues. And Palermo isn’t the only one affected; Omaha city government doesn’t need to be distracted by the drama symbolized by his empty chair at council meetings.

We’re sympathetic to the feeling that it’s unfair to push an elected leader from his post because of charges that have yet to be proven.

As Councilwoman Juanita Johnson said in casting the lone vote against Palermo’s removal as vice president: “I stand on fairness, equity and due process.”

But the federal indictment against Palermo and three others — plus a judge’s decision that the four should remain in jail until trial — has created an untenable situation. Palermo cannot fulfill his obligation to represent his constituents, or his obligation to the council of which he is a member, or to the city at large, while he remains in his current circumstances.

The council itself can’t force him out of office at this point. A recall effort by citizens, which has been launched, could do it eventually. And once Palermo misses enough meetings over the coming months, he is almost certain to be ousted for that reason. It’s likely that Palermo will lose his council seat one way or another, long before the justice system determines his guilt or innocence.

There’s no reason to wait until that happens. No one should want to drag out the process. The surest and fastest way to provide proper representation for District 4 residents is for Vinny Palermo to do it himself — by stepping down.

So far, he has given no indication that he will do so. We can imagine reasons why. He has mounting legal bills; continuing to collect his council salary would help that. And perhaps he might fear that resigning from office would be seen by some as an admission of guilt.

But as a public servant, someone who professes to care about his community, he ought to do the right thing for his constituents. He should resign and focus on his legal problems.

Resigning wouldn’t be an admission of guilt or an abandonment of the people who put him in office. It would show that he respects his constituents and their right to have a voice in city matters. And it would spare Omaha months of uncertainty and distraction.

Councilman Palermo, let’s get this over with already.

