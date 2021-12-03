Editorial: Diversity plans are not 'anti-American'

Dear America:

This is Nebraska, your solid, typically quiet middle sibling. We’re writing to encourage you not to see us as racist.

Yes, our governor is busy condemning the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s latest diversity plan as “anti-American,” “Marxist and communist,” but that’s not what our sober-minded leaders think. Many, from NU system President Ted Carter, a retired vice admiral who was superintendent of the Naval Academy; to the Lincoln and Omaha chapters of the NAACP, are pushing back.

You know how ridiculously extreme politics are these days. We see Gov. Pete Ricketts’ over-the-top statements about UNL’s goals in that context as he reads from the GOP playbook that won last month in Virginia and seeks to influence the race to determine his successor.