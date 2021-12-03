Editorial: Diversity plans are not 'anti-American'

Dear America:
This is Nebraska, your solid, typically quiet middle sibling. We’re writing to encourage you not to see us as racist.
Yes, our governor is busy condemning the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s latest diversity plan as “anti-American,” “Marxist and communist,” but that’s not what our sober-minded leaders think. Many, from NU system President Ted Carter, a retired vice admiral who was superintendent of the Naval Academy; to the Lincoln and Omaha chapters of the NAACP, are pushing back.
You know how ridiculously extreme politics are these days. We see Gov. Pete Ricketts’ over-the-top statements about UNL’s goals in that context as he reads from the GOP playbook that won last month in Virginia and seeks to influence the race to determine his successor.
But we certainly don’t minimize the harm of his comments, not least to Nebraskans of color, who remain Ricketts’ constituents even as he whips up and panders to unfounded White fears. We understand how his statements can easily be seen as denying that people of color face obstacles to equality and that leaders and institutions ought to address that. We get how you might think his comments criticizing the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Husker basketball games gave license to fans shouting at Maryland volleyball players who knelt during the national anthem.
Agree or disagree with the players, taunting student-athletes is not a good look.
We worry a lot that in a state with a critical labor shortage — we recorded the nation’s lowest-ever state unemployment rate last month — his rhetoric is undercutting business and education leaders’ efforts to attract a younger, more diverse workforce.
Just last year, Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, summed up statewide business sentiment this way: “As we go forward, diversity and inclusion is not an option, it’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state.”
Ricketts’ comments threaten NU’s power as an economic engine for the state in many ways.
For example, is he endangering our chances of federal funding for Project NexT at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, which would enhance the nation’s response to contagions, natural disasters, environmental accidents and more? Omaha is one of five pilot sites for the program, which could bring 8,700 high-paying, permanent jobs and have a projected $1.3 billion total annual economic impact.
Longtime Omaha pundit Tom Becka, trying to make the stakes evident to broad swaths of Nebraskans, argued that Ricketts even could keep top athletes from attending the university. He noted that the “attacks also hurt the university from recruiting the best professors and brightest students. Or corporations from recruiting the best talent as well. But the football program is what really gets Nebraskans’ attention.”
He added, “Nebraska. It should be for everyone. Why isn’t it?”
Most of us, in our hearts, want it to be. Ricketts himself, in the aftermath of protests following George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer, told Black radio personality William King, “My heart is with working with the communities of North and South Omaha to improve the lives of people there.”
While Ricketts’ approach to helping clearly would be different, UNL’s “Journey Toward Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” grew from that moment 18 months ago, when hundreds of Nebraska’s White leaders and the institutions they dominate vowed to make lasting change. The danger then was that the commitment would fade and fall to backlash, as it has throughout America’s fraught racial history.
And here we are.
UNL’s plan is not extreme.
While critics of diversity, equity and inclusion plans seek to define “equity” to fit their purpose, Merriam-Webster says the word means “fairness or justice in the way people are treated.”
Critics argue that “equity” means engineering outcomes, but such plans do not move the finish line. They seek to put the starting line in the same place for everyone and to be sure that some people don’t have to clear hurdles when others don’t. The race should be fair for anyone willing to run hard.
Making your own definitions to suit political ends is manipulation and misinformation straight from the novel “1984.”
We suspect that much of Ricketts’ goal here is to help Regent Jim Pillen, who appears to be the governor’s favorite to succeed him, stay far enough to the right to take votes from Chuck Herbster, whom Ricketts declared unqualified to be governor when Donald Trump endorsed Herbster.
Beyond UNL, other parts of state government see diversity and equity as healthy.
Health and Human Services: “Racial ethnic minorities experience health disparities. ... Raising awareness of disparities and health equity is accomplished through data, reports and training, which also influences health outcomes.”
Game and Parks: “We are committed to fostering a diverse workforce and creating an environment that is welcoming and inclusive for our staff and constituents. Our actions and our programs will reflect this culture of belonging and equity for Nebraska’s communities and visitors.”