Editorial: Dodge County attorney situation should prod Legislature to consider law change

The ongoing series of troubling actions by Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass raises a question of statewide import: Should Nebraska lawmakers set some sort of automatic punishment when an elected official crosses a threshold of lawbreaking?

Perhaps the state, for example, could establish an automatic recall vote when officials cross a defined line. Or an automatic prohibition against seeking reelection. Some situations might merit automatic removal from office.

At present, Nebraska law contains no such required punishment. But when an elected official indulges in repeated violations of the law, to the point of facing a jail sentence, consideration of some type of automatic penalty is worthy of serious consideration by lawmakers.

The string of actions by Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass provides a major example. Glass last week violated his DUI probation. He spent the weekend in the same jail with offenders he normally prosecutes. Violating probation in Nebraska usually results in jail time: The prospect of a county attorney sitting in incarceration — while the deputy county attorney once again subs for him in court due to Glass’s troubles — is a concerning circumstance.

Perhaps Glass will resign. But if not, this situation calls for review of election law.