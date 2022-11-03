Editorial: Don Bacon can make a difference in Congress if he builds on bipartisan efforts

What America needs in Congress is more statesmen and fewer rhetorical bomb throwers.

It needs representatives who can choose programs and policies that make the country stronger and meet the varied needs of a diverse public. It needs leaders who can help find prudent and compassionate ways to solve problems.

And in this era of bitter partisanship, the United States needs its politicians to help the country heal rather than pick at its scabs or rub salt in its wounds.

We need to come together as a nation instead of waging endless partisan war. That doesn’t mean we’ll all agree on everything. But it means working in good faith to find common ground and reject divisiveness.

In the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District, voters are fortunate to have two competing candidates who have the qualities we value: Don Bacon, a Republican seeking a fourth two-year term, and challenger Tony Vargas, a Democrat who is a state senator.

As we have done in other major races, we’re sharing our perspective in this endorsement editorial to provide helpful input to voters. We’re not trying to tell you how to think or vote; that’s your decision.

Our role here is to offer our editorial board’s view of the issues and factors we see as important, based on our years of observing and reporting on public affairs.

Despite the scary, misleading messages delivered by millions of dollars worth of campaign ads, neither candidate is a bad person or promotes an extremist agenda. We’ve met with both; they are thoughtful lawmakers who care about the community, although their ideas differ.

Both understand that they need to serve all of the diverse 2nd District, which includes all of Douglas County, the western part of Sarpy County and all the towns and farms of Saunders County. Neither Democrats nor Republicans hold clear advantage in the district.

Vargas has used his six years in the Nebraska Legislature to hone his skills in working with others. While Republicans far outnumber Democrats in the 49-member body, it’s a place that historically has been open to collaboration and problem-solving.

Bacon has spent his six years in the 435-member U.S. House, where leadership positions, bills and the overall agenda are under the control of the majority party. Despite that, Bacon has joined the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which works to find consensus on difficult issues. Among other things, he supports a permanent citizenship pathway for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children and grew up here.

Two years ago, we endorsed Bacon. We noted that he had made commendable efforts to work across the partisan aisle, and had not embraced then-President Donald Trump’s extreme rhetoric.

That’s especially important today, given all that has happened in the past two years.

Trump refused to accept the legitimate results of the 2020 election, despite court after court ruling against him. He stirred up the passions of his supporters with his lies, leading to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He’s encouraged election deniers across the country, including some who are running for office, who continue to erode Americans’ faith in democracy.

Conspiracy theories, incivility and coarse verbal attacks on political opponents have become increasingly common. Congress remains sharply divided, with the majority Democrats often using their narrow advantage to ram through legislation or mete out punishment to some GOP lawmakers when they use extreme rhetoric. Meanwhile, Trump and some of his allies seem intent on purging anyone who didn’t back the former president or works with Democrats.

In short, since we last endorsed Bacon for Congress, the climate in Washington and across the country has become worse than ever. And it’s poised to get even nastier.

If Republicans take control of Congress, as some believe is likely, their harshest factions already are promising payback against Democrats they have spent years demonizing. In addition, whether or not Trump runs for president again, he continues to be disruptive presence on the national scene.

We still believe Bacon has the temperament, ability and standing to be a positive force in Congress. Among other things, he voted to accept the 2020 election results — something a majority of his fellow GOP House members would not do. He’s been critical of the former president’s actions in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Trump has returned the favor — earlier this year, during a visit to Nebraska, he went out of his way to show his disdain for Bacon. “He’s been there a long time, but he’s not good,” said Trump, who touted Bacon’s Republican primary challenger. Bacon easily survived the primary.

Bacon describes himself as a “Reagan Republican” with conservative views. So his bipartisanship only goes so far.

He’s concerned about excessive federal spending that he blames at least partly for current inflation. He’s voted against bills that he supported in principle — such as a bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry — because he felt the final details strayed too far from the core idea.

In such political diverse district, his votes and ideas surely are not always in line with all his constituents. Some 2nd District voters would align more closely with Vargas in their political views on various issues, such as abortion.

But it’s noteworthy that Bacon was one of just 13 House Republicans who crossed the aisle to pass a long-awaited infrastructure bill to provide $1.2 trillion for projects such as roads, bridges, broadband and other purposes. Some GOP critics laughably called him a “traitor” for doing so, yet Senate backers included Republicans like Nebraska’s Deb Fischer and Iowa’s Chuck Grassley.

We value Bacon’s ongoing efforts to provide important federal money for Offutt Air Force Base and its recent runway replacement, the $600 million planned improvements at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, and the transformational, multi-billion-dollar potential expansion that would bring many jobs to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

But it’s equally important that Bacon keep working to bring about change in Washington. He has the potential to offer a statesman-like counterweight to the forces that have at times pushed his party in the wrong direction.

Another conservative Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, was willing to risk her seat to stand up to Trump and courageously call out those in her party who aligned themselves against democracy and civility. She lost in the GOP primary and will be leaving Congress.

If he is reelected next week, we hope Bacon will take a more active role in fixing Congress. He could be more direct in condemning the hateful or racist rhetoric of some of his fellow lawmakers, rather than simply noting that he wouldn’t say those things himself. In this climate, we don’t think that’s enough.

We believe Bacon can build on the bipartisanship efforts he’s pursued so far, and maintain the high standards of honor, integrity and decency that were part of his military career before he became a politician.

With this hope for the future, we recommend a vote for Don Bacon.