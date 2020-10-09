Editorial: Don Bacon deserves credit for seeking consensus on key issues

In that same spirit, Bacon this year supported funding for the U.S. Postal Service to ensure its proper operation. He voted to pass juvenile justice reform and calls for military bases to renamed for Medal of Honor recipients instead of Confederate officers. He has supported promotion of wind energy, pointing to Nebraska’s robust capacity in that regard. His comments on race relations and police policy show he understands the country’s need to seek racial understanding and economic opportunity for all.

Bacon, a former 55th Wing commander at Offutt Air Force Base who also has served in a NATO position, stresses the importance of keeping our international alliances strong and maintaining U.S. engagement globally.

Following his election in November 2016, he could have endorsed the scheme by House Republican leaders to block a bill by then-2nd District Rep. Brad Ashford, a Democrat, to enable construction of the new VA facility in Omaha. But Bacon refused to go along with such partisan plotting. That showed character.