Editorial: Donations to Goodfellows charity can help local households in need

For a while this year, it looked as if the stress from COVID might be lessening in our area. But this summer, a surge in calls to the United Way of the Midlands for emergency help showed that anxiety still weighs heavily on many local households in need.

“We thought that would maybe start to plateau. But actually in June and July, the numbers were up exponentially,” said the nonprofit’s President and CEO Shawna Forsberg. “The 211 call center is a really good indicator from what we’re seeing as a community.” Most of the calls involved emergency requests for assistance on housing, utilities and food.

The World-Herald is grateful for the many subscribers who have contributed to the paper’s Goodfellows charity, which partners with the United Way of the Midlands. Over the past year Goodfellows has provided $1.1 million to help more than 10,000 financially struggling people pay for housing, utilities, clothing and food.

Goodfellows has an annual holiday campaign, and 1,749 people contributed to last year’s, with donations ranging from $5 to $35,000.