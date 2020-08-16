You are the owner of this article.
Editorial: Don't disrespect front-line workers enforcing COVID safety rules
OPINION

Many of us have seen the situation before: An ill-tempered customer doesn’t like a company policy. So in a phone call or face-to-face interaction, he takes out his anger by hurling abusive language at a junior employee at the company, even though that worker had nothing to do with setting the policy.

It’s a woefully unfair situation, and it’s happened this year as junior workers have tried to enforce corporate requirements for customers to wear masks.

Those employees are just trying to do their job as they’re required. At least the mask mandate in Omaha set by the City Council hopefully will lessen the chances for such abuse. Agree with a company’s policy — or a mask mandate — or not, these workers deserve respect.

