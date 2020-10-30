Editorial: Don't distort the debate over Nebraska casino legalization

Nebraskans have long debated gambling issues, and that’s the case now with casino legalization on the November ballot via Initiatives 429, 430 and 431. The debate needs to focus on the central issues and the facts, not on distorted claims or inappropriate appeals.

Any Nebraskan is fully entitled to oppose casinos if they choose, but a current effort, backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, to frame the ballot issues as being about unlimited tribal gaming is unwarranted fearmongering.

It’s a wild exaggeration to claim that if the ballot measures pass, casinos will be popping up en masse all across the state. And a recent mailer was so focused on breathlessly emphasizing Native American casinos that Warren Buffett, a casino opponent quoted in the material, expressed alarm. The mailer’s rhetoric, Buffett said, amounted to a “dog whistle” that played to racial prejudices.

Buffett is right to be upset. The mailer’s approach distorts the question before voters in a way that disrespects Nebraska’s native residents. Our state, after all, takes its name from an elegant native word.