Editorial: Don't let paranoia and cynicism block transfer of OPS pension management

Promoting fiscal responsibility is one of the Nebraska Legislature’s central obligations. Lawmakers must produce a balanced budget. They must enact laws that promote sound handling of public money.

The Legislature can fulfill that duty this session by giving strong support to Legislative Bill 147. The bill would transfer management of the Omaha Public Schools pension fund to the state. OPS would cover the state’s cost for that management, estimated to be $250,000 less than OPS’s expense now.

The transfer makes sense not only in regard to cost-effectiveness but also in regard to efficiency. The state already manages multiple public-sector pension funds, such as those for other school districts, handling duties such as the mailing of checks. And in 2016 the Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts shifted the OPS fund’s investment decision-making to the state investment council — while making clear, rightly, that OPS alone would bear all financial obligations to cover its unfunded liabilities.

During debate on LB 147, Ricketts and some state senators continue to make the false claim that the legislation would put Nebraska on a “slippery slope” to make the state liable for the OPS pension obligation. Two central considerations refute their claim.