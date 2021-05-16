Editorial: Don't let paranoia and cynicism block transfer of OPS pension management

Promoting fiscal responsibility is one of the Nebraska Legislature’s central obligations. Lawmakers must produce a balanced budget. They must enact laws that promote sound handling of public money.
The Legislature can fulfill that duty this session by giving strong support to Legislative Bill 147. The bill would transfer management of the Omaha Public Schools pension fund to the state. OPS would cover the state’s cost for that management, estimated to be $250,000 less than OPS’s expense now.
The transfer makes sense not only in regard to cost-effectiveness but also in regard to efficiency. The state already manages multiple public-sector pension funds, such as those for other school districts, handling duties such as the mailing of checks. And in 2016 the Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts shifted the OPS fund’s investment decision-making to the state investment council — while making clear, rightly, that OPS alone would bear all financial obligations to cover its unfunded liabilities.
During debate on LB 147, Ricketts and some state senators continue to make the false claim that the legislation would put Nebraska on a “slippery slope” to make the state liable for the OPS pension obligation. Two central considerations refute their claim.
First, Nebraska is a state of laws, binding public officials to obey statutes. LB 147 states clearly and directly that the pension obligation would fall solely on OPS. Enacting LB 147 would bind future leaders to obey that key requirement.
Second, if Nebraska lawmakers follow the “slippery slope” claim, by that way of thinking, they ought to be paralyzed on every issue before them, quaking that any step they take will push the state toward some calamity under future leaders.
Many stakeholders have cooperated to enable this sensible management transfer, and OPS will cover the upfront costs of around $4 million for new computer technology to enable the management change. Blowing up that effort based on the wobbly justifications put forth at the State Capitol would be grossly irresponsible.
It’s time for rational thinking and sound decision-making. Don’t let paranoia and cynicism get in the way of making sensible policy for Nebraska. LB 147 deserves strong passage, over a gubernatorial veto if necessary.