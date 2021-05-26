Editorial: Don't undermine progress Omaha has made on police/protester relations

Both the flyer and the protest were free speech protected under the First Amendment, the former prompting the latter. That doesn’t mean that either was the right way for the police union or the protesters to conduct themselves. The pig heads were gross and inappropriate; the union’s campaign flyer was inflammatory and false.

We acknowledge each group is disgusted by the other’s actions.

But these incendiary actions foreclose the kind of conversations that make real progress. They raise the temperature just as our country is marking the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer.

In Omaha, the proper way to respect that sobering anniversary is twofold: Police should show they understand their duty for proper conduct, and the union should not undercut the department’s efforts. Protesters should exercise their speech rights in ways that aim to build support and not spark tumult.

Omaha will be taking a major step backward if it throws away the progress it’s made on this issue through irresponsible actions by either side.

